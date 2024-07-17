SP Asset Management LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 6.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,445,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $403,364,000 after purchasing an additional 90,744 shares in the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 10,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 119,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $269.25. 7,482,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,879,960. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.17. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $492.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

