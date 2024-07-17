Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock’s current price.

SLDB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. The firm has a market cap of $369.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

