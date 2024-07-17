SmartFi (SMTF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.05

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $2.05 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartFi has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmartFi

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

SmartFi Token Trading

