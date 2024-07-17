SmarDex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $115.78 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. SmarDex has a total market cap of $115.78 million and approximately $679,497.68 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SmarDex has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01409352 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $777,036.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

