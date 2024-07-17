SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

SM Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 210.7% annually over the last three years. SM Energy has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SM Energy to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 4.20.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

