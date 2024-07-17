SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $779.75 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,643.19 or 0.99993976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00071622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.62399892 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $3,295,438.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

