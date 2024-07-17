Short Interest in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Decreases By 14.3%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $38,160.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $38,160.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,324 shares of company stock worth $94,585 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Pulmonx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,646,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,050 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Stock Up 1.8 %

LUNG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 324,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,117. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.62. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

