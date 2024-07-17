Short Interest in Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Expands By 20.0%

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Molten Ventures Stock Performance
GRWXF stock remained flat at $4.60 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Molten Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
