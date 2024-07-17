Short Interest in Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Expands By 20.0%

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

GRWXF stock remained flat at $4.60 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Molten Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Molten Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.