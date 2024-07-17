Short Interest in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Increases By 22.1%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 14,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,487. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

