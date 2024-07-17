Short Interest in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Drops By 9.4%

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,600 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 564,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 301.3% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of INSE stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 77,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,294. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.84 million, a P/E ratio of 155.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.