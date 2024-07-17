Short Interest in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Rises By 16.3%

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of HWM stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

