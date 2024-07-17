Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Drops By 11.1%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.28. 687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247. The company has a market cap of $36.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF ( NASDAQ:CARZ Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

