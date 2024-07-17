Short Interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Rises By 17.8%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,330,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 23,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Stories

