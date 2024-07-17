Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Increases By 6.0%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGLL. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $650,000.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

