Short Interest in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Rises By 6.1%

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 177,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:COYA opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on COYA
Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COYA. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 805,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,338 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 496,183 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coya Therapeutics Company Profile
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coya Therapeutics
- About the Markup Calculator
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Stock Rotation is Underway: Here are the Winners Moving Forward
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.