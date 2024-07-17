Short Interest in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Rises By 6.1%

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 177,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:COYA opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COYA has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COYA. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 805,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,338 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 496,183 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

