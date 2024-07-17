Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Increases By 15.4%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,300 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 338,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of CLW stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. 145,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $818.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $9,909,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth $4,585,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 780.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 31.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

