Short Interest in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Increases By 10.1%

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,200 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 703,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $66,615.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 20,058 shares of company stock worth $131,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Backblaze by 84.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. 260,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. Backblaze has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 48.62% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

