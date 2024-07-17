Shopify Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Shopify in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

