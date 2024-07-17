ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 111.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW traded down $24.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $736.07. 1,455,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,748. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $739.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $747.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.80.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

