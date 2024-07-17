Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,081 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 63,511 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.21. 1,023,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,216. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

