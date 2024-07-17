Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Lifted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. 813,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

