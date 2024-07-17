Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

SLB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $48.73 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

