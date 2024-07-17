SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBFG stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

