Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.71.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after buying an additional 2,329,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $86,647,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,024,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,800,000 after purchasing an additional 109,930 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:R opened at $135.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $87.60 and a 52-week high of $136.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.89.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
