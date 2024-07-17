Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,523,943.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,523,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after buying an additional 2,329,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $86,647,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,024,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,800,000 after purchasing an additional 109,930 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $135.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $87.60 and a 52-week high of $136.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.89.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

