Ryan Mangold Acquires 88 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold purchased 88 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($194.01).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Ryan Mangold bought 89 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £151.30 ($196.21).

FirstGroup Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 175.80 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17,580.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.90. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 134.90 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 189 ($2.45).

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40,000.00%.

FGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 195 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Articles

