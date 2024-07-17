RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) PT Raised to $73.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

RxSight Stock Up 1.6 %

RXST stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. RxSight has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. RxSight’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RxSight

In related news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $4,425,250 in the last 90 days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RxSight by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after acquiring an additional 255,150 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the 4th quarter worth $8,226,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in RxSight during the 1st quarter worth $7,354,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RxSight by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 133,642 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

