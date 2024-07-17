Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Conagra Brands worth $45,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. 1,710,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,978. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

