Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 70,216 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,216 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of DoorDash worth $53,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $2,297,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after acquiring an additional 83,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.94. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,850 shares of company stock valued at $44,810,303 over the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

