Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 228,985 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,212 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,985 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of GSK worth $47,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of GSK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of GSK by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 453,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GSK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. 1,629,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

