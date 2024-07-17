Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 151,150 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $26,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,299,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. 265,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,943. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Featured Stories

