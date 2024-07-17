Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 103,831 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 456,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 103,831 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KBR were worth $29,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.61. 1,010,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,204. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

