Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Gold Fields worth $26,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,943 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,243,000 after buying an additional 2,070,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3,507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 1,237,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 669,819 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GFI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

