Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $59.46 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Teradyne worth $59,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 7.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ TER traded down $5.39 on Wednesday, reaching $157.61. The company had a trading volume of 600,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,646. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average is $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

