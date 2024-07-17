Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.56 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,445,619 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $25,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 40,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 340,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $71,409,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. 5,268,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,548. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

