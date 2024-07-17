Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 12,493 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,595 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $24,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 655,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,988,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 497,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,056. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

