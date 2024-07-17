Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,278 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $47,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,340.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. 135,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

