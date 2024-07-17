Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 17,276 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $48,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.89. The company had a trading volume of 287,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $449.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

