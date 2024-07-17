Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $31.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

