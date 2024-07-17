Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,672 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $148.87. 1,825,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,971. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $153.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

