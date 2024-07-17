Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.
ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 25.24 and a quick ratio of 25.24. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.24.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 3,484.86%. Analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
