Robert W. Baird Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $72.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $72.18 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.6% during the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,866,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.