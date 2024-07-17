Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $4,659.75 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,720.63 or 1.00033712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011840 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00071595 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

