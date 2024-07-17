RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in RingCentral by 138.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

