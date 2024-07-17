Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $350.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.69.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $163.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,039. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,406,000 after buying an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $152,843,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,833,000 after buying an additional 192,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

