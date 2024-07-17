Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) PT Lowered to $190.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

RRX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $158.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.18. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 226,435 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

