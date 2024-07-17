Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $745,282.52 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,077,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 56,516 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $431,782.24.

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDW traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. 972,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $502.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.97. Redwire Co. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Redwire by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Redwire by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RDW. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

