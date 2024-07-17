RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) PT Raised to $70.00 at Truist Financial

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDNT. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

RDNT stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.20 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $65.21.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $428,228.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,196.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $428,228.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,516 over the last quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 8.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

