Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $67.37 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $67.37 million and $8.99 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

