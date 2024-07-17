QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QNST. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Singular Research upgraded QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of QNST opened at $18.29 on Monday. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 1,634.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 168,235 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 118,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

