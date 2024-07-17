Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.70

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), with a volume of 5166518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.07.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

